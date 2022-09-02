Marylanders Can Now Preregister For Monkeypox Vaccine

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The state health department announced that Maryland Residents can now pre-register for the Monkeypox vaccine.

As of now, supplies have been very limited as the state has only received about 15,000 doses of the vaccine.

“This pre-registration system is another step to ensure that Marylanders can access the tools to stay protected from human monkeypox,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Keeping impacted residents healthy and safe remain our top priorities.”

Although Marylanders can now register to be vaccinated, you must still meet certain criteria which include: having close contact with a person with monkeypox or have potential exposure to monkeypox in the past two weeks.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, rash and flu-like symptoms. Vaccinations are free and the registration system will cover the first dose. The patient is responsible for making arrangements for additional doses.

For more information or to register, click here.

