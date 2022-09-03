93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is known for giving us a consistent slay when it comes to fashion and at this point there’s not one look that we don’t love!

Recently the beauty was spotted on Instagram donning a casual cute fit that we’re obsessed with and can’t wait to recreate!

Earlier this week, the social media influencer and SKN by LH founder donned am off white baby tee which she paired with a pair of oversized camo pants. She carried a small, sparkly black handbag that matched the look perfectly and paired the look with a pair of furry heels from Saint Laurent. As for her hair, the beauty wore her hair in a curly bun hairstyle with two braids that framed the sides of her face as she served face and showed off her style for the social media platform.

The beauty shared a photo dump of her casual slay with her 4.7 millions of Instagram followers, simply captioning the look with a star emoji to let the photo speak for itself.

Check out the fashionable look below.

The starlet’s 4 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “That look ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “There she is ,” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the slay.

As usual, our good sis looks good! Beauties, would you rock this fit?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori Harvey Gives Us A Causal Slay In A Baby Tee And Camo Pants was originally published on hellobeautiful.com