Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death In Halifax

A famed battle rapper, Pat Stay, has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing in Halifax.

The incident occurred on early Sunday morning (September 4) in downtown Halifax.

CBC News reports:

Halifax Regional Police have not identified Stay as the victim, but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the news to CBC.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:36 a.m. AT.

Stay was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Stay was renowned, talented and wll-liked, and participated in the King of the Dot (KODT) battle rap league that was founded in Toronto. He had earned praise from perhaps Canada’s most famed rapper, Drake.

He had recently dropped a diss track against Compton rapper the Game, which earned critical praise.

Most unfortunately, one of Stay’s last messages on Instagram now has a tone of eerie foreshadowing.

“ Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered,” wrote Stay as the caption for an Instagram selfie on August 31.

Tributes and condolences from fans and notable peers have been pouring in over social media since news of his untimely death. Rest in power Pat Stay.

This story is developing.

