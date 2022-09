Flo & Go: Taylor Bennett Freestyle’s Over Jay-Z’s “What More Can I Say” Beat

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Looks like bars run in the family! Taylor Bennett, younger brother to #ChanceTheRapper dropped by The Morning Hustle to drop off a Flo & Go freestyle to Headkrack! His full interview drops Monday! Don’t miss it!

