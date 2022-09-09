Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Accused Of Molestation & More

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student Legally Hype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the latest allegations against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears & more. In case you missed it, the two comedians are under fire for a skit that happened nearly seven years ago. A lawsuit has been filed for the “comedic” skit, “Through A Pedophiles Eyes” Haddish plays a mother who leaves her young son with a character that Spears plays. In one scene Spears acts out rubbing baby oil on the minor.

We all know comedy is subjective but the video is definitely cringe AF. The actress has since made a statement via her instagram page. See below to read what the actor had to say. Spear has also previously spoken out and claims he is being extorted. Legally Hype weighs in on this topic and more.

