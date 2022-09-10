93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara took to Instagram recently to show off her latest hair color and we’re in love!

Taking to the platform, the entertainer gave us major Jessica Rabit vibes when she debuted her new, bright red hair color and we’re up obsessed! She wore the waist length look in a half up, half down style with two side bangs to frame her gorgeous face.

Her outfit matched her hair perfectly as she rocked a multi colored, curve hugging t-shirt dress that fit her like a glove. She rocked minimal makeup on her face and served face and body as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers while modeling the new ‘do to perfection.

“Shawty Red…Ready for the Labor Day weekend. What y’all up to??:) #BetterThangs ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

She then followed up with a photo set showing off the look, this time sharing the photo without a caption to let the look speak for itself.

"Red head," one of the beauty's millions of followers commented underneath the sexy look while another wrote, "wowww," and another commented, "Untouchable." We're loving this all red look on the superstar! What do you think about Ci Ci's style?

Ciara Debuted Her New Hair Color For Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com