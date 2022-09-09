Check Out The Trailer For Prime Video’s UK Hip-Hop Drama ‘JUNGLE’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hoppers on the States side know that the UK has their own rap scene that’s been flourishing for quite some time and we’re about to get an idea of how Hip-Hoppers live the life across the pond.

Prime Video is gearing up to drop a new series in JUNGLE, which centers around the world of the UK rap and drill music scene. The show gives viewers a better understanding of how things are in the Hip-Hop world of the Brits.

In the cinematic and vibrant trailer to the upcoming series, we follow a few artists as they work their way through the streets of the UK with the same struggles and obstacles heads face on the daily over here in America. Created and executive produced by Chas Appeti and Junior Okoli, the series definitely looks like it’s going to be quite an intriguing one.

The series will be told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London and bring to life a compelling and complex narrative. The series will feature some of the UK’s top drill and rap artists, including Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Unknown T, Jordan McCann, Jaykae, IAMDDB, Double Lz, Bandokay, M24 and over 20 more artists, and looks to capture a very different side to an often told story. Portraying the city through compelling visuals, whilst detailing the many perils and dangers involved in day to day life in Inner City London and ultimately conveying a bigger message about the true value of life.

Sounds pretty dope and the trailer definitely makes a case for heads to at least watch a few episodes.

Check out the trailer to JUNGLE below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the series once it hits Amazon Prime on September 30.

