LO DOWN: Are You Team Ray J Or Kim Kardashian?

ICYMI A lot of drama went down over the weekend. Ray J took to his instagram and went LIVE airing out the Kardashian dirty laundry and what he says really happened regarding the making and distribution of the infamous sex tape he made with Kim Kardashian nearly 20 years ago.

Apparently it all started after Ray J caught wind of a segment done onJames Corden’s, The Late Late Show, where Kris Jenner took a lie detector test and was asked if she had anything to do with the distribution of the sex tape like rumors have said for years. Watch below.

Ray J wasn’t having it and spent the next few hours of his Saturday vacation releasing ALL of the receipts and messages. He even made a mistake and leaked his own cell mobile number causing dozens of fans to troll him via text and phone. Ray J alleges that the test was fake and all for show and decided drop RECEIPTS including messages and contracts between the three! Ray J says he is ready to clear his name for the sake of his children! In case you missed it Lore’l has the full tea on The Lo Down. Listen below.

