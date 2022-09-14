93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Anthony took to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK during New York Fashion Week and we’re loving it!

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-orange power suit that we love! The orange Alex Perry ensemble featured a deep v neck blazer and matching slacks that showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with a square shaped orange handbag and matching orange heels.

As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back pony tail with a side swoopped edges that were curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “she’s outside,” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

What do you think about Lala’s look? Did she nail it?

Lala Anthony Shuts Down The Streets Of New York In An Orange Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com