Washington Monument Defaced With Red Paint & Man Now in Custody [Photos]

Washington Monument Vandalized With Suspect In Custody

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

A man from Indiana was arrested by U.S. Park Police Tuesday after he allegedly defaced the Washington Monument to write out a vulgar message with red paint.

The U.S. Park Police said they arrested Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, of Bloomington, Indiana, for allegedly vandalizing the outside base of the Washington Monument with paint. Deaton was charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism, according to a release.

Washington Monument Vandalized With Suspect In Custody

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

This is an initial criminal charge and there may be additional charges as the investigation continues, U.S. Park Police said.

source: ABC7

originally published on woldcnews.com

