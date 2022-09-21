HomeLittle Bacon Bear

Melvo G gives advice on breaking out of shyness and talks ‘Stay Solid’

You know I love supporting local talent. It’s even better when the artist can impart knowledge and advice for others! Fresh off his win, Melvo G sat with me (Little Bacon Bear) in an exclusive interview to talk about his KYS Versus Experience while sharing advice on what brought him here

 

Watch the full interview here

Stream his single ‘Stay Solid’

Check out his latest project ‘Latent’

Melvo G

Little Bacon Bear

Want an interview? DMV Artists ONLY!

Submit here: https://littlebaconbear.com/kys-versus-dmv-artists

Close