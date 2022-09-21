Fat Joe Faces Backlash For Outlook On PNB Rocks Death & Condoning Robbery [Watch]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The murder of Philly bred rapper PnB Rock has sparked a larger discussion and Fat Joe is catching a bit of backlash for weighing in. While on Charlamagne’s late talk show, Hell Of A Week he stated that he used to be a stick up kid so he understands robbing but killing is too much.

“I’m not against them robbing him. Caught ’em, rob em but why you gotta kill him?”

Fat Joe recalled his jacking days saying killing was never the goal.⁣ Although Fat Joe elaborated on his comment stating that rappers need to be protected many fans still felt the comment was insensitive. Lore’l and Headkrack weigh in on his comments. Do you think Fat Joe was out of line for his remarks?

