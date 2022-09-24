93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue.

According to police officials, during a triple shooting in west Houston, a woman was shot to death while driving in an SUV, two women received multiple gunshot wounds and two other men in the car were reported injured.

As reported by investigations, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting incident, and the passenger was transported to the hospital, where she is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

While the motive of the shooting is still unknown, the position of the bullet fragments inside the SUV led the Houston Police Department to believe there may have been more than one shooter.

Keep her, her family, and Uzi in your thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: Twitter is Heartbroken After Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot & Killed

RELATED: Remembering The Life Of D4m Skiano [Photos]

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Miami Got Beef & Offset Allegedly Tried To Rob Lil Uzi?

RELATED: Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated Convo With Yung Miami On Instagram Live

Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston was originally published on wrnbhd2.com