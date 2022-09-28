Kandi Burruss Teases Todd Tucker In Sultry Bedroom Video

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret Kandi Burruss is sexually liberated. We’ve watched the launch of her sex toy line Bedroom Kandi, she brought to life the “sex dungeon,” and we can’t forget about the time she made her costars wear vibrating panties. And now, the RHOA star is letting us into her bedroom with a sexy teaser that shows off her hair chameleon powers.

Kandi brings the sexy in a “cuffing season” visuals as she plays dress-up in various wigs and looks. She captioned the video, “We’re on the cuff of #CuffingSeason! It’s time to get some Bedroom Kandi & switch up your look to keep it spicy! Which look would you rock for your bae?”

In our cover story, last year, Kandi was candid about being a businesswoman, mother, wife and woman who embraces her sexuality.

“I represent most women. At the end of the day, as a lot of us are mothers, a lot of us are businesswomen. A lot of us have sex. Like, why are we pretending that we’re not sexual beings because we’re a mom. Sex don’t stop just because you had a baby? Being sexy, shouldn’t stop just because you had a baby, like those things should still continue on.”

If you kept up with Kandi during this season of RHOA, you were witness to her many catty beefs including the ongoing verbal feud with Marlo Hampton, which involved a line or two about her sex life with Todd. It looks like Kandi is reminding the world, she is still the master in the bedroom. Part three of the reunion special recently aired, and it looks like the cast is already up to filming the next season.

What’s your favorite Kandi look?

