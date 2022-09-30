HomeLittle Bacon Bear

TrUth Speaks Volumes, Truly! • KYS Versus Interview

Getting on-air support night for night was seemingly not a struggle for TrUth Speaks Volumes. Through her KYS Versus win, Truth’s fans showed out for her song with Jay 28, Myself. In an exclusive interview with Little Bacon Bear, she shared a bit about her journey as an artist in the LGBTQIA community to marriage, to her collaborations through out the DMV.

