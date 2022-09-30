HomeLittle Bacon Bear

JG Riff shares why he feels ‘Underrated’ and shows Little Bacon Bear how to ‘eat’ from streaming

JG Riff gotta be damn near one of my most demanded interviews so it’s fire that we finally got the chance to catch up, talk about music, life, and get ready for his anticipated album ‘AI Riff’

 

Watch Interview

Check out his tape ‘Underrated

Follow JG Riff

Follow Bacon

Shot at: @4LFactory

Shot by: @BlueVisionz + @SET IT OFF TV

Edit: Little Bacon Bear

