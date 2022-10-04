93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There are so many beefs going on, it’s hard to keep up with! The rap girls are fighting in what started as a celebration for a new female rapper turned into a Twitter beef. JT of City Girls and Cardi B ended up arguing back and forth on social media. In other beef, the Taylor Swift versus Kanye West and Kanye West versus Drake beef may rise again.

Hear more in the Hot Spot below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Drake & Taylor Swift To Release A Kanye West Diss Track?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com