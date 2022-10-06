Nia Long Shares Mental Health Tip On Social Media

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long has been silent on social media since the bombshell news broke that her fiance, Ime Idoka, was caught in a scandalous affair with an employee on the Boston Celtics staff. And understandably so; the beloved Best Man actress is dealing with such a personal issue on a public platform and we can only imagine how that could be affecting her mental health.

Nia broke her silence when she posted this message on Instagram, “A tip for mental health.. learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

TMZ cameras caught up with Nia as she walked with her son Kez. “I don’t have any comment right now. I’m sorry,” she said when asked how she is doing in the wake of all the controversy.

When asked if she and Udoka are “working things out,” she laughed sarcastically.

Udoka’s alleged mistress was recently revealed as Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. According to DailyMail, Lynch was ” team liaison arranging travel, lodging and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road, and is likely to have arranged travel for Udoka’s fiancée, actress Nia Long.”

Nia was honored earlier this year at Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Event and covered their digital issue. “The greatest part of my journey has been that I’ve been able to maintain my authenticity,” she said in the cover story interview.

Nia Long will reprise her classic role as Jordan in the upcoming Best Man: The Final Chapters film on Peacock.

