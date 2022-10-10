93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is still breaking the internet every time she posts and today was no different when she dropped an Instagram Reel that had us all swooning!

Taking to the platform, the Bajan Beauty shared a sexy Instagram Reel of herself as she teased the latest from her Savage x Fenty collection. In the short Instagram video, the entrepreneur is shown wearing an oversized hooded grey sweat shirt and grey briefs that showed off her cheeks both from her Savage x Fenty collection. In the selfie style social media video, the beauty is shown wearing her hair long and bouncy with straight bangs across her forehead while serving face and body as she’s seen walking up the stairs and modeling her grey cozy wear to perfection.

“thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge”the beauty captioned the short and sexy IG video for her millions of followers. Check it out below.

Looks like Savage x Lounge is the latest collection from the super sexy Savage x Fenty brand and we already can’t wait to get our hands on this sexy and comfy collection. And if we’ll look anything like how Rih Rih looks in this internet breaking video, then we’ll definitely be cashing out on a couple of these sexy looks this fall! What do you think about the Savage x Lounge look? Will you cop?

Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Latest Savage x Fenty Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com