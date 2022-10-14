HomeLittle Bacon Bear

ETRFG talks about their music, ‘Boss Up 3’, their careers and more

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Long time coming with this one! Little Bacon Bear finally caught up with Snoop Luciano and Big Ricoo of ETRFG shares their growth and their KYS Versus win with ‘One Check Away’

Watch Interview:

Check their winning record ‘One Check Away’

Follow them:

 

Want an interview? DMV Artists ONLY! Click here to submit!

More From KYSDC
Close