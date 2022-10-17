BMF Introduces New Stars To Cast, Female Icons Headed To Tour | Diva’s Daily Dirt

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami, Mo’Nique and LaLa Anthony Join Cast of STARZ BMF for Season Two

STARZ BMF is coming back bigger than ever for season 2 and some of your favorite celebs are joining the cast!

Earlier this year, 50 Cent confirmed that comedian Monique would be joining the show and we now know a little bit more about her character. According to reports, Monique will be playing a sophisticated street-smart strip club owner named ‘Goldie’.

Former radio personality, hostess and actress LaLa Anthony also just introduced her Instagram followers to her character, ‘Markaisha’!

That’s not all either! ½ of the City Girls ‘Yung Miami’ just announced she will be apart of the season 2 #BMF cast playing ‘Deanna’!

Word is, all the original cast will be returning to the show as well so get ready for the season 2 premiere of the hit STARZ show January 2023.

Janet Jackson Set To Launch Worldwide Tour, Will Perform In London For The First Time

Janet Jackson’s team just announced that the music mogul will be touring worldwide again soon! In a recent interview, the music source shared:

“Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch. She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing. It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album ‘The Velvet Rope’ as well as some brand new material. It’s a massive deal.”

So you mean to tell us that we have to get our coins ready for Beyonce, Rihanna, Janet Jackson AND Anita Baker? (Who just announced a new tour as well)

