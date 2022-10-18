Kanye West Hit With $250M Lawsuit Over George Floyd Comments

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s “that’s exactly what you get for talking trash” news, Kanye West has been hit with a multi-million dollar lawsuit over his comments on the death of George Floyd.

According to a press release by Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law, Roxie Washington filed the lawsuit on behalf of her and George’s minor daughter, Gianna Floyd, seeking $250 million from Candace Owens’ new bestie/ future Parler owner for defamation, harassment, misappropriation, and infliction of emotional distress. The family also sent a cease-and-desist notice to Ye for his infamous comments on the since-deleted episode of the Drink Champs podcast. As you definitely know by now, Kanye repeated the long, long, long-debunked theory that Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and not from Derek Chauvin suffocating him with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Lawyers for the family say that West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.” The release also claims that West stated “malicious falsehoods” about Floyd in order to profit from his death and the family’s trauma.

The episode in question has since been deleted from all of Drink Champs and REVOLT’s official platforms, but clips and bootleg recordings continue to circulate, which is causing greater turmoil.

“The interests of the child are priority,” Attorney Nuru Witherspoon, partner at The Witherspoon Law Group, said. “George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

Kay Harper Williams, another partner at The Witherspoon Law Group, added, “Free speech rights do not include harassment, lies, misrepresentation, and the misappropriation of George Floyd’s legacy. Some words have consequences and Mr. West will be made to understand that.”

You can check out the full press release below.

Kanye West Hit With $250M Lawsuit Over George Floyd Comments was originally published on hiphopnc.com