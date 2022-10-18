93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating two years with her handsome boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and is reliving the couple’s best moments in a series of photos that showed off their adorable relationship which she shared on Instagram today.

Earlier today, the Savage rapper took to the ‘Gram to post some super sexy glam photos of the couple as well as some adorable behind the scenes moments of the duo living their best lives and enjoying their relationship with each other.

“Yr 2 with U ,” she captioned the lengthy carousel post that showed off the couple’s loving relationship and some major PDA.

Check out the sweet post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3gY_KvD8j/Meg’s 30 million Instagram followers were absolutely loving this display of affection and flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “Wow @ you in the green,” wrote one fan while another commented, “Y’all match each other’s energy I love that for you.” We’re absolutely here for it! The good-looking pair met while working on Megan’s award-winning song “Savage” remix and in February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Pardi during an Instagram Live session where she told fans, “That’s my boo, and I really like him,” later adding, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.” We’re here for this endless display of Black love! Don’t miss… Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated Two Years With Her Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com