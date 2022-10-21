93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s homecoming y’all and we outside outside! The 2022 HBCU Homecoming is fully underway and this weekend The REAL HU, the Mecca, Howard University is shutting down the city! Whether you’re a current student, future student, alumni, or an HBCU lover, there’s definitely something for you happening this weekend!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

HBCU Homecomings are a time for graduates near and far to celebrate their accomplishments together and remember the good ol’ college days! It’s also a time for current students to gain life lessons from those who also walked in their steps on that same campus. These are things that all HBCU homecomings have including some key events! This weekend for Howard’s homecoming, these are the events you don’t want to miss!

The Yardfest

October 21, 2022

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

The Main Yard (The Upper Quadrangle)

Alumni Welcome Reception

October 21, 2022

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Marriott Marquis Anthem Restaurant

Greek Step Show

October 21, 2022

8:00 PM

Burr Gymnasium (corner of Girard and 6th St NW)

Homecoming Parade

Saturday, October 22, 2022

10:00 a.m. – Noon

The Yardfest – Day 2 (Reunion Day)

October 22, 2022

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

The Main Yard (The Upper Quadrangle)

Homecoming Football Game

October 22, 2022

1:00 PM

Greene Stadium

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Howard Homecoming Events You Don’t Want To Miss! was originally published on mymajicdc.com