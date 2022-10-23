93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about “The Keys to Happiness”.

Happiness is defined as happenstance or luck. It means that happiness is totally dependent on what is happening. Happiness is influenced by people, possession or circumstances. Instead of basing your happiness on these things, which eventually will disappoint you, take the example of the Apostle Paul.

Philippians 4:11 says, “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”

The Apostle Paul realized that the secret of contentment was not happiness, but JOY, based on the Spirit of the Lord dwelling on the inside! If you really want to be happy, look to Jesus, the Author and Finisher of your faith, because the joy of the Lord is your strength.

Take a listen!

The Keys to Happiness – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com