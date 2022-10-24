Chlöe & Halle Play ‘Bison Family Battle’ With Dominique Da Diva At Howard Homecoming Yardfest

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chlöe and Halle had a great time with Dominique Da Diva on the main stage at Howard’s Homecoming! Watch the full video of the game show played with the superstar sisters and Howard students include Miss Howard University!

Chlöe and Halle weren’t just there to play games, they gave the crowd a little performance and interacted with the crowd before hitting the stage! DJ Quicksilva also had a special moment with the ladies and his daughter. Watch in the video below…

Also Aladdin Da Prince chopped it up with Cam Newton who also made an appearance at Howard’s Homecoming!

It’s homecoming ya’ll!

