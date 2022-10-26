Rihanna To Release New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Single Friday

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been six long years, but it’s finally time! Rihanna is dropping new music THIS FRIDAY!

It has officially been confirmed that the Bajan bad gal is returning to our airwaves with the new single, “Lift Me Up,” which serves as the lead single of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rih co-wrote the track with hit singer/songwriter Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The track serves as a loving tribute to franchise star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from cancer in 2020.

In the press release, Tems said of the track: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is, without a doubt, one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. Here’s the official synopsis from Marvel Studios:

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Lift Me Up” officially brings in the next phase of Rihanna’s music career, as she is releasing the track on her own label, Westbury Road, in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Between being involved in the MUST-SEE movie of 2022 and her upcoming headlining performance at the Super Bowl next year, we are ready to welcome her back to our airwaves with open arms.

You can pre-save the track HERE, and be on the lookout for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on November 4!

RELATED POSTS

Rihanna To Release New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Single Friday was originally published on hiphopnc.com