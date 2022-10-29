Virginia Gov. Youngkin Makes Light Of Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega Friday afternoon, Youngkin took shots at Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and addressed Nancy Pelosi by mentioning the break-in and subsequent assault of her husband before saying he and his supporters were going to oust the House Speaker at the polls.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re going to go do.”

