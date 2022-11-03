Would you hire a beautiful woman to hop in your man’s DMs to test him? Tiktok’s ‘honey trap girls’ can make this happen. Plus, find out how short men don’t win on dating apps and dating in your 50’s may be just as bad as in your 30’s.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Is your guy just good on paper?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

The temperatures are cooling down as we head into Thanksgiving season. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Honey Trappin’ | Episode 92 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com