Drake & 21 Savage Sued for Fake Vogue Magazine Cover

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWsPPwu-qa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Hey, remember when that Vogue Magazine cover with Drake & 21 Savage popped up out of nowhere a few weeks back? Now, we would later find out that the cover was actually a fake (along with those segments mimicking NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, The Howard Stern Show, and Saturday Night Live). It was part of their creative promo for the duo’s joint album, Her Loss.

Unfortunately for them, it was real enough for the REAL owner of Vogue Magazine to sue them.

Reuters reports that Vogue’s publisher, Condé Nast, is suing the MCs for using the magazine’s trademarks without permission. According to a complaint filed Monday (Nov. 7) in Manhattan federal court, Condé Nast claims that the rappers’ promo campaign, reaching more than 135 million social media followers, was built “entirely” on the unauthorized use of the magazine’s trademarks and false representations they would appear on Vogue’s next cover, with the “love and support” of longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The complaint insists, “All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Conde Nast.”

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Standard Messaging Rates Apply

The complaint also accuses Drake & 21 of creating physical counterfeit issues of Vogue and distributing them to major metropolitan areas, along with posters that mimic the magazine’s imagery. The complaint says that this caused “unmistakable” confusion among the public, including media outlets reporting that the rappers would actually be on the cover.

Condé Nast claims that they’ve been trying to reach out since October 31 to resolve the matter, but the “Jimmy Crooks” rappers’ “flippant disregard” for the publishers’ rights left no choice but to sue.

Condé Nast is seeking at least $4 million in damages or triple the profits from their album and “counterfeit” magazine.

This is just the latest misstep in the rollout of the album, which was released last Friday. In addition to the album receiving mixed reviews, Drake is also receiving backlash for allegedly sneak dissing Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (husband of Serena Williams) and more.

With this latest lawsuit, it seems that this may be Drake and 21’s loss in the end.

RELATED POSTS

Drake & 21 Savage Sued for Fake Vogue Magazine Cover was originally published on hiphopnc.com