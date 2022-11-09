Philly’s Tierra Whack Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s famed rapper, Tierra Whack was arrested and charged Tuesday for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

As reported by Philly DA Larry Krasner, Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint.

While it is reported that Whack is licensed to carry, you could only imagine how random this news is because we never see Tierra associated with anything related to violence.

Everything Tierra touches is to bring positivity to her community, city and listeners.

For example, Tierra Whack popped up to Samuel Fels High School to surprise students and faculty with $10k for their music program in February of 2020.

During this big donation Whack said, “I’m really excited. Growing up in Philly, I went to a music school and we didn’t always have proper funding so for me to be able to do this with Vans is amazing,” said Whack.

She was even nominated for Best Music Video at the 2019 Grammy Awards for “Mumbo Jumbo” and has released one studio album and three extended plays.

Whatever the reason for her bringing a gun to the airport, we hope all legal matters are resolved quickly.

As reported by court records, Whack is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

