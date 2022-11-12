Porsha Williams Shares Pre-Wedding Photos Of Her And Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams took to Instagram earlier today to share photos of herself and her future hubby, Simon Guobadia, and the photos are everything! She shared a few pics from the couple’s pre-wedding photo along with her boo to her Instagram page, posting a series of photos showing off their fabulous styles.

In the photo set, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared an adorable photo of herself and her boo while spending time in Dubai as they posed affectionately and showed their love for each other. The beauty donned a glamour beat, and wpre an all gold look equipped with a gold encrusted gown and matching headdress that was certainly fit for a queen.Simon matched his future wife’s fly and donned an all black tux with a white shirt underneath. He paired the look with gold accessories to match Porsha’s look and looked at his bride to be adoringly in the romantic photo set.

The reality star shared the gorgeous photos.on her IG page, captioning the romantic photo set, “ Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022

Photographer: @stanlophotography

Hair: @gonakedhair

Gown: @matopeda.atelier @ellybevents

Mua/Hair: @beautywithmalika

@pamperedbyporsha

#Dubai”

Check it out below.

Love is definitely in the air for this beautiful couple and we cannot wait to see Porsha walk down that aisle! If her wedding will be anything like these glamourous photos, then we already know she’s going to shut it down!

Beauties, what do you think about Porsha’s pre-wedding glow?

