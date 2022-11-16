Angela Bassett Had Mixed Feelings About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Most Shocking Moment

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We now have some clarity from Angela Bassett about one of the most shocking moments from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you do not want to proceed because this is a huge spoiler.

If you’re still here, you have ignored the warning and want to know exactly what we are talking about.

Everyone who has seen the emotional sequel to 2018’s Black Panther agrees that Angela Bassett understood the assignment as Queen Ramonda in the film.

To no one’s surprise, Bassett went deep in her acting bag to deliver a performance to help fill the massive hole left after the tragic and shocking passing of Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular character, and her son T’Challa in the Marvel Studios films.

Speaking with IndieWire, she talked about reprising Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever which sees her take a more substantial role in the film following Boseman’s death.

Many believe her performance was so good that it should land her Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress.

“I just felt a responsibility,” Bassett said. “I remember the first day, the first scene where I had to sit [on the throne], it’s like, ‘How exactly do I sit here? What is the best posture to convey who she is?’” She pondered.

“First of all, you acknowledge that feeling that you had that T’Challa/Chadwick sat here and should be sitting here. And then here comes Killmonger. He sat there for a minute. And who deserves [it]? Who has the right to sit here? Yes, in this moment, in this time, it is Ramonda. But how do I hold that posture? How do I lead?”

Angela Bassett Was Initially Not Here For Queen Ramonda Dying

Speaking on Queen Ramonda’s shocking death in the film, Bassett reveals she voiced her displeasure with Director/Co-Writer Ryan Coogler about the decision.

“I objected,” she told the publication. “Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.’”

Coogler broke down his decision to Bassett, “‘He was like, ‘Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that,’” she said.

In Wakandan tradition, we all know “death is not the end,” with the ancestors transitioning to the ancestral plane, also, in the world of comic books, no one stays dead forever.

Bassett acknowledged that, adding, “All kinds of crazy things happen.”

Very true.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has pulled in over $180 million, earning the distinction of being the biggest November movie opening of all time.

Letitia Wright has also received high praise in the absence of her “big brother” Chadwick Boseman, alongside expectational performances from Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett Had Mixed Feelings About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Most Shocking Moment was originally published on cassiuslife.com