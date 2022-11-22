This Is Why Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute Was Canceled Last Minute! [WATCH]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As we know Chris Brown’s performance was cut last minute by the American Music Awards and now we know why. Basically, it was between the ABC executives and the producers over the show. Speaking of awards, Summer Walker is also upset about the show and wants to know what is classified as R&B music.

Brat breaks down this story and more in The Hot Spot.

