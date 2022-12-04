Exhibit Celebrating The Life And Legacy Of Reggae Legend Bob Marley Coming To Los Angeles Next Year

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jamaican-bred visionary and activist Bob Marley was instrumental in shaping the landscape of music; delivering timeless classics that underscored the importance of unity and peace and were reflective of the human condition. A new exhibition will provide a lens into the reggae superstar’s life and lasting legacy, NBC News reported.

The traveling exhibit—dubbed Bob Marley: One Love Experience—will make a stop at Ovation Hollywood in January 2023. The exhibition was created to inspire individuals through the exploration of Marley’s multi-layered life journey. Artistically, it will provide a glimpse into his creative process through rare photographs, videos from his electrifying live performances, lyric sheets, and instruments. Beyond his influence in music, it will also showcase items that paint a fuller picture of the Nine Mile native’s personal life, including mementos that illustrate the love he had for the sport of soccer.

Paying homage to his Jamaican roots, the Bob Marley: One Love Experience—which spans several rooms—harbors a 2,000-square foot immersive space called One Love Forest that transports museumgoers to the vibrant country of Jamaica and includes a cannabis garden. In celebration of his legacy, the exhibition also captures how Marley motivated generations to tap into the power of creative expression and use their artistry for activism. It includes visual art pieces created by those who have pulled inspiration from his work. The exhibit—which has already made stops in London and Toronto—was collaboratively created by Marley’s loved ones and Terrapin Station Entertainment.

“After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the U.S. for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” shared his daughter Cedella Marley, who serves as CEO of the Bob Marley Group.

The Bob Marley: One Love Experience is slated to open on January 27. The exhibition comes a year after the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical.

