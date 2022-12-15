Bun B Says Trill Burgers First Storefront Location Coming In 2023

Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The critically-acclaimed smashburger concept from legendary Third Coast rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will be located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Trill Burgers pop-ups in Houston have been a smashing success. This September, Trill Burgers hosted a pop-up at City Hall in conjunction with the City of Houston, serving 2,000-plus customers at an all-day festival. Falling on National Cheeseburger Day, the day was proclaimed “Trill Burgers Day” by Mayor Sylvester Turner. An August pop-up at 8th Wonder Brewery featured a line that wrapped around the block and customers waiting more than six hours. Bun B has been a fixture at the events, working the fryer, handing out water and greeting guests at the door.

Trill Burgers won the title of the best burger in America from “Good Morning America” in July, capping a weeklong competition against concepts from across the United States. Since launching in Houston with pop-ups in 2021, it has served its smashburgers at music festivals around the country including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Rock the Bells and Something in the Water. Trill Burgers was a vendor at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, selling almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks, and participated in Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke fundraiser this fall. It also hosted a fundraiser for victims of the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.

Trill Burgers’ culinary team plans to add a new signature burger for the brick-and-mortar location, with additional menu items to be announced.

