93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l and Eva prepare for the holiday by sharing some of their favorite traditions of the season. Plus, why are more millennials staying home for the holidays instead of being with their family? There are layers to what the season brings- the good and the bad.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ | Episode 99 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com