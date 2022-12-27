Reginae Carter Slams Internet Trolls For Clowning Her Shiny Promise Ring

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Reginae Carter had a few words for internet trolls criticizing her boyfriend’s latest romantic gesture.

In honor of their six-month anniversary, Cater’s new boo Ar’mon Warren gifted her a shiny “promise ring.”

“This my promise ring to you, baby,” Warren says in the viral video obtained by The Shade Room. “This is my loyalty, this is love. This is everything. This is me, investing my time, and everything into you. I only want to be with you.”

While some fans were floored with the gushy move, a few internet trolls used the opportunity to hate on Warren, including one detractor who wrote:

“i just feel like promise rings childish at this big grown age.”

Carter wasted no time gathering bitter internet users.

“Y’all old asses mad at my promise ring but been in 10 year relationships with a bunch of broken promises. Get you somebody to take care of your time not waste it aunties,” she tweeted.

Fans of the actress and singer also rushed in to defend her.

“Girl don’t let no one devalue what you have. As long as you ok with it then it don’t matter what no one thinks,” one person replied.

“Don’t let them get you out of character, you & Ar’mon know how y’all feel about one another,” chimed another user. “God don’t make mistakes. Take y’all time, Enjoy life & continue to Love on each other unconditionally & unapologetically.”

Reginae has been mum about the details of her relationship with Ar’mon since they began dating, but it looks like she’s been having a blast with the burgeoning singer.

Over the holiday weekend, Carter wrote a gushy post thanking Ar’mon for his love and affection to celebrate their six-month anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary baby ! This Christmas is more special to me than ever because you came into my life and brought me so much joy,” the star wrote. Imma love you out loud every chance that I get baby, Merry Christmas.”

Congrats to Reginae Carter and Ar’mon!

DON’T MISS…

Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous IG Photoshoot & Rockstar Themed Bash

Reginae Carter Slams Internet Trolls For Clowning Her Shiny Promise Ring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com