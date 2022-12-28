Sister 2 Sistah’s Mentorship Organization Helps Houston College Women Reach Their Goals

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Houston businesswomen Nakia Cooper and Rebecca Briscoe are helping black college-aged women achieve their academic goals through mentorship, love, and support.

According to their site, “Sister 2 Sistah is a Houston-based organization on a mission to help college-aged women of color from across the country. Many women suffer in silence as they struggle to achieve their academic goals and we offer love, support, and services, letting them know that hard times won’t last forever.”

In their careers individually, Briscoe is a senior leader at the Department of Homeland Security where she’s an Infrastructure Branch Director and Cooper wears a multitude of hats in the media industry. Cooper is the Digital Managing Editor at the NBC affiliate in Houston, an adjunct professor at Texas Southern University, and owns her own newspaper, Bayou Beat News.

The founders were inspired by their own struggles to create a safe place to give women a “hand up” not a “hands out”. Throughout their mentorship, they’ve been able to raise money for scholarships, send the women on sponsored media trips, and of course assist them in getting their careers started.

Briscoe and Cooper want to give a huge thanks to the organization’s dedicated sponsors, HEB, one of the largest retailers in the nation, and Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Lounge, owned by John and Shon Cruise. S2S welcomes help from other businesses and corporations, large and small, as community needs grow and the mission continues.

Some of their mentees have gone on to work for large names like Microsoft, TMZ, Nightline, and a plethora of Houston and surrounding areas newsrooms.

Hear their stories and their plan for expansion in the new year. Keep up with Sister 2 Sistah here.

