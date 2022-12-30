93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry has been one of our favorite style queens this year and has shown off her effortless fashion sense in stunning IG Reels all year long! And today the beauty took to the platform to show off her effortless glam one more time in 2022, just in time for New Year’s Eve!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress shared a fun Reel of herself as she modeled two sparkly ensembles that are perfect for the festive holiday ahead.

For her first look, she donned a cute sparkly black top and paired the look with a short, silver sequined mini skirt and matching black pumps. She accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore her hair in straight braids. In her next look, she traded in her two piece for an all black sequined look with a strapless peplum top and matching pants. She wore black heels for this look as well and looked adorable as she modeled her look to perfection.

“There’s so much weight from societal pressures and the roles that are cast onto us that we tend to lean onto that and let society tell us who we are instead of discovering who we are for ourselves. Let’s make this new year a TRUE Year! ” she captioned the energetic IG Reel.

Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels! What do you think about her latest festive look?

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Gives Us Glam Just In Time For New Year’s Eve was originally published on hellobeautiful.com