Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ More Jan. 6 Findings — New Year, Who Dis? — Officer Indicted for 2019 Murder

1. More Jan. 6 Findings Released as Committee Shuts Down

What You Need to Know:

The United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6, 2021 Attack on the United States Capitol, is set to officially end its work Tuesday, January 3, 2023, as the new Congress is scheduled to be sworn in.

Some 160 transcripts of the more than 1,000 pages of the report were released Friday, just before the dissolution of the historic bipartisan committee, chaired by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi).

2. New Year, Who Dis?

What You Need to Know:

The new year ushers in a miles-long rundown of new laws in states around the country. New laws range from reproductive rights to the right of way on the streets to taxes to eliminating bail to get out of jail.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the almost 59-year-old law of the land, Roe v. Wade, denying abortion services, access became a state issue. More liberal states have extended abortion protections. Laws taking effect in January are intended to make abortion more accessible in California and New York. Meanwhile, laws in 13 states, most of them controlled by Republicans, ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with varying exceptions.

3. US Will Require COVID-19 Testing for Travelers from China

What You Need to Know:

The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.

In a statement explaining the testing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of adequate and transparent information from China, including genomic sequencing on the viral strains circulating in the country.

Some scientists are worried the COVID-19 surge in China could unleash a new coronavirus variant on the world that may or may not be similar to the ones circulating now. That’s because every infection is another chance for the virus to mutate.

4. Atlanta Officer Indicted for 2019 Murder of an Unarmed Black Man

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

A Georgia grand jury has finally indicted former Atlanta Police officer Sung Kim on involuntary manslaughter and other charges for the death of Jimmy Atchison, a 21-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed on January 22, 2019. Kim, who retired in October 2019, was a part of an FBI task force that tried to arrest Atchison for an armed robbery warrant but shot him instead.

Police said Atchison stole a woman’s purse and cell phone, a claim later disputed by a witness produced by Atchison’s family. Atchison ran from officers through an apartment complex, entered someone else’s apartment, and hid in a closet. Kim found Atchison in the closet and shot him.

5. Do Christians Make New Year Resolutions?

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

First of all, what is a NEW YEAR RESOLUTION? New Year’s resolutions go back over 3,000 years during the ancient days of Babylonia. It’s a promise you make to yourself, usually the first few days of the new year, to start doing something good or stop doing something bad. Now, since Christians are human and not perfect, we too have room for improvement. Some of the same New Year Resolutions that are non-spiritual, Christians use too, like setting credit and financial goals, losing weight, eating healthier, exercising more, stopping drinking or drinking moderately, quitting smoking, stop cussing. Yes, I said it. Don’t look shocked or grab your pearls…again, Christians are human too, and are not Saints. We all fall short of something.

