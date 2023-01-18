Bobby Brown Says He Could Still Play Himself in Whitney Houston’s New Movie!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Bobby Brown was honored at the 2023 Urban One Honors put on by TV One.

Before the legendary performer took the big stage our girl Lore’l made sure to catch him on the purple carpet for a quick interview. The star admitted that he believes he could have still played his character in the new biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody! Do you agree?

