93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this weekend to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all brown ensemble that was everything for Beyoncé’s performance at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few red carpet photos of herself donning a gorgeous and trendy brown look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured an off the shoulder, curve hugging, brown gown from Nicolas Jebran and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a pinned back style that showed off her stunning face.

The photo set that the songstress shared on her Instagram page featured photos of herself along with her big sis, Chloe Bailey, her boyfriend, and actress Letitia Wright as they were all smiles inside the elegant affair.

,” she captioned the photo set. “enjoyed beyonce day in dubai,” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,.

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble

Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show

Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com