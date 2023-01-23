LO DOWN: Kiely Williams Admits To Having Entanglement With Mario and B2K!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Lore’l is back with another update on The Lo Down. Former 3LW member and Cheetah Girl Kiely Williams is spilling all the tea when it comes to her former love life. The now married woman admits that in her prime she used to be in her “thot era.”

During her interview with TV producer, Carlos King Williams was asked about her dating past and replied, “I’m grown. I can admit it. Everybody has their h** days. Let them have ’em. We can look back on them days when we’re older and be like ‘yeah I was out there thot thot thottin.’”

She talked about her brief entanglement with singer Mario and various members of B2K including Raz-B and Lil Fizz. Sis made sure to say that she was not involved with Omarion.

