A Florida jury has ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought forth by rapper Flo Rida against Celsius energy drinks, awarding him a total of $82.6 million in damages.

The jury found Celsius guilty of breaching a 2014-2018 endorsement deal with Flo Rida and fraudulently hiding information from him.

Rapper Flo Rida Wins $82M Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company was originally published on kissrichmond.com