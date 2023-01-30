Angela Simmons Is Stunning In A Lavender Cut Out Dress

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier today when she rocked a super cute lavender cut out maxi dress that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the lavender look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s cut outs. She paired the cut out maxi dress set look with silver heels and minimal jewelry on her wrist and ears. As for her hair, she rocked her golden brown locs long with big curls and a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “They never gon give you your flowers #ButAnywayLifesGreat @dhairboutique” the beauty captioned the look. Check it out below.

