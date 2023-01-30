Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges

Today (Jan 30) Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx announced that she’s dropping sex-abuse charges against R. Kelly.

Despite today’s decision, the singer already has two federal convictions, almost guaranteeing he’ll still spend the next several decades behind bars.

“Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes that he’s committed,” the prosecutor said, referring to his federal convictions. “While today’s cases are no longer being pursued, we believe justice has been served.”

Late last year, a Brooklyn judge ruled that the R&B singer’s prison commissary account will be drained and will be used to pay back his victims.

NY Post stated: “Federal Judge Ann Donnelly ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over $27,828 from Kelly’s inmate trust account in a Chicago lockup to be put in an interest-accruing account until she determines how much money should be paid in restitution to his victims.”

The decision came after the judge says that he hadn’t paid almost $150,000 in fines and fees after being convicted last year in his sexual abuse cases.

“The government is entitled to the defendant’s funds because he owes substantial fines,” Donnelly said. “I am also mindful of victims’ rights ‘to full and timely restitution.’”

