Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!
Check out the fashionable slay below.
Looks like Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday weekend the right way and of course, is doing it in style! “ serve” one of the rapper’s followers commented on the effortless slay while another wrote, “Who else??? Ain’t nan ”
What do you think about the beauty’s latest look? Did she nail it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com