Latto has gone viral…once again! The Big Energy rapper stopped by Hot 107.9 to chop it up with long-time friend J-Nicks. During their conversation, they spoke about how Latto has been able to dodge the relationship questions.

“Im smooth with it ain’t I?” Latto responds to keeping her relationship under wraps. The ATL rapper also adds that she is in a REAL relationship and it ain’t the public business! Last, Big Latto talks about her viral moment on Yung Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please where she said “every time is nothin’” referring to pleasing her man. Adding to her prior viral statements, Latto says you can only do that if you 100% know it’s yours and ONLY yours.

Check out the full interview below:

Latto Says Her Man Pays All The Bills + Crazy ATL Strip Club Story was originally published on hotspotatl.com