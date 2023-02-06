93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s medical minute with Dr. Mel, can the way you dry your nails expose you to Cancer? What about the relaxer you put in your hair?

Also, Dr. Mel gives us 3 tips to help us fight a cold.

Medical Minute with Dr. Mel

Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Tips On Fighting A Cold & Beauty Items That May Cause Cancer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com